Raja Singh accuses GHMC of negligence, links violations to fire mishaps

MLA said the GHMC and fire department should hold meetings with apartment owners and shopkeepers about fire safety measures.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th January 2026 11:04 am IST|   Updated: 25th January 2026 11:05 am IST
Raja Singh
Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh alleged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is not serious about checking building construction violations and is only collecting money.

Interacting with local media channels at Abids where he visited to inspect the fire accident spot on Saturday night, Raja Singh said there are several violations in the construction of the building.

“The GHMC grants permission for construction. Afterwards they don’t check if the builder is following the guidelines or violating them. Because of it there are fire mishaps in the city,” said Raja Singh.

The MLA said the GHMC and fire department should hold meetings with apartment owners and shopkeepers about fire safety measures. “The government should take responsibility and take steps to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future,” said MLA.

Tags
