Raja Singh demands CBI probe after GHMC cancels thousands of birth certificates

Hyderabad: Goshamahal constituency MLA and suspended BJP leader Raja Singh on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry after reports claimed that Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) invalidated thousands of birth and death certificates.

He questioned how 27,328 birth certificates and 4,126 death certificates were issued without obtaining any clearance from MRO.

Alleging that most of the certificates were issued to persons belonging to the old city, the MLA said, ‘We don’t even know if any of them were from Pakistan or Bangladesh’.

Recently, GHMC invalidated thousands of birth and death certificates that were issued with no proper investigation.

As per a report published in TNIE, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, Falaknuma, Begumpet and Secunderabad topped the list of circles where such certificates were issued.

GHMC officials have been quoted blaming Mee Seva centers for the irregularity. A large number of certificates were issued without revenue divisional officer (RDO) verification.

Over 27000 GHMC birth and 4000 death certificates that stand canceled now were issued between March and December 2022.

Illegal GHMC birth, death certificates in Hyderabad

Usually, people contact brokers for birth or death certificates and provide the father’s name, mother’s name, and birth/death date and pay Rs 2500 to 3000.

These brokers obtain certificates fraudulently.

A large number of such certificates were found in the Mehdipatnam circle. In the circle, 5877 GHMC birth and 240 death certificates were found fake.

While, in Charminar circle, 3949 birth, and 249 death certificates were found fake, 1839 birth and 220 death certificates were obtained fraudulently in Charminar circle.