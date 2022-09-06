Raja Singh fails to get relief in HC, hearing adjourned till four weeks

Hyderabad: The suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh on Tuesday could not get relief from the Telangana High Court after a division bench adjourned the hearing of writ petition of his wife Usha Bai challenging invoking of PD Act to four weeks.

A Division bench comprising Justice Shameem Akther and Justice E.V Venugopal heard the matter and directed the state to file a counter within four weeks.

Aggrieved with the detention of her husband under PD act, she had filed a writ petition before the High court and sought his release from Cherla pally central prison who was sent to the jail by executing the detention order passed under PD Act.

The court directed “Issue notice to the SHO of Mangalhat Police station and file counter in 4 weeks.

P. Shashi Kiran, counsel appearing for the petitioner, sought adjournment to tomorrow for the appearance of a senior counsel.

The court asked Mujib Kumar Sada Shivuni, Special Government Pleader appearing for the state about the case. When the Spl GP told the judge that it is a fresh admission matter, the judge adjourned the matter after 4 weeks.

Terming the detention illegal, Usha Bai also pleaded the court to pass orders quashing the proceedings of the Hyderabad police invoking the PD Act. Since his arrest, Raja Singh has been lodged at Cherlapally central jail and security has been increased at jail premises.