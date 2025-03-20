Raja Singh refuses bulletproof car, slam police for denying gun licence

Hyderabad: After Hyderabad police directed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh to use a bulletproof vehicle for security, he rejected the advisory and instead criticized police for denying his gun licence request.

In the notice, the police stated, “It is to alert you that you have been receiving frequent threatening calls, and it has been noticed that you are often leaving your residence and office without any security personnel and moving among the public, which shows your negligence towards your life and safety. In this regard, you are requested to protect yourself by using the bulletproof vehicle and inevitably utilize the (1+4) security personnel allotted by the government to avoid untoward incidents.”

In response, Raja Singh mentioned that his priority remains to stay accessible to his constituents. “The bulletproof car is inconvenient in my constituency, which includes slums, residential colonies, and business establishments,” he argued.

Raja Singh also criticized the Hyderabad police for rejecting his request for a gun licence.

“What exposes the hypocrisy of the system is that when I applied for a gun licence citing security concerns, the same police department rejected my application, citing cases against me. Ironically, many individuals with pending cases have been granted gun licences without objections,” he added.

Raja Singh targets Aurangzeb

Raja Singh, during his recent visit to Maharashtra, targeted Mughal King Aurangzeb and demanded that his shrine be bulldozed.

Senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday demanded a ban on Raja Singh. He lashed out at the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra over the Nagpur violence, claiming that it was a “government-sponsored incident.”

Wadettiwar, in a scathing attack against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader T Raja Singh, called for a ban against him in Maharashtra, accusing him of “inciting violence.” He also alleged that the Mahayuti government is promoting such people.