Raja Singh seeks Owaisi’s arrest over AIMIM corporator’s shelter to Nida Khan

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has demanded the arrest of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and former Maharashtra MP Imtiaz Jaleel, after an MIM corporator allegedly sheltered Nida Khan and her family, one of the accused in the alleged sexual harassment and religious coercion case at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In a video released by him on Saturday, May 9, Raja Singh claimed the party “indulges” in dangerous activities of “converting Hindu women to Islam, after getting them raped.”

“An AIMIM corporator called Mateen Patel provides shelter to Nida Khan and her family in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This could not be possible without the direction of Owaisi,” he said.

Nida Khan was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7 by Nashik police. Patel has been booked for sheltering her while she was on the run.

Also Read AIMIM corporator sheltered TCS case accused Nida Khan, say Nashik police

Media witch hunt: Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi believes Nida Khan is being subjected to a “media trial.”

Addressing reporters after a meeting of his party in connection with the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana, he said, “Nida Khan was transferred from her job before the FIR was registered. We have all seen the statement of TCS. It says she is not connected in any manner to the HR department. Nine FIRs have been registered so far and in one of them, Nida Khan has been named for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.”

Asserting that the complainant in the case is a “member of the ruling party,” the Lok Sabha MP questioned whether possession of a burqa or a book on the Prophet Muhammad was illegal, adding that it is available in every Muslim household.