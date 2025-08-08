Raja Singh threatens to burn theatres screening ‘Khalid ka Shivaji’ demands ban

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, demanded that the government of Maharashtra issue a ban on the movie “Khalid ka Shivaji”, a Marathi movie, alleging it was an attempt to distort the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raja Singh said the movie is an attempt to demean Shivaji Maharaj. In the trailer, it is shown that a mosque was constructed on the Raigarh Fort by Shivaji Maharaj. And there were only 33 percent Hindus in his army, and 11 main bodyguards were Muslims.

“If the facts are true, then why do the Muslims go to the grave of Mughal king Aurangazeb. Why do Muslims in the country look to Mughal kings as role models?” he asked.

The MLA, who recently resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), demanded that the chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, take action against the director and producer of the movie. He also demanded a ban on the movie.

Raja Singh asked the people of Maharashtra, in particular the followers of Chatrapathi Shivaji. “The theatre where the Khalid ka Shivaji is screened should be burnt down. We will change the history of the tyrants who are trying to distort the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji,” said Raja Singh.

Khalid Ka Shivaji has been made by director Raj Pritam More, who in 2019 won the National Film Award for his Marathi film Khissa under the ‘Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director’ category. His latest film, which was scheduled to be released this week, is about a Muslim boy who learns about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through life experiences, according to news reports.

Release suspended for one month

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Thursday, August 7, has ordered a one-month suspension of the film’s certification under Section 6(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, citing concerns over its historical accuracy and possible impact on public order during the upcoming Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi festivals in Maharashtra.

The decision came after the Maharashtra government raised objections, stating that the trailer contained historically inaccurate content that could adversely affect social and cultural sentiments in the state.

In a meeting chaired by the Additional Secretary (I&B), the state’s Secretary (Culture) and the Additional Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, both recommended delaying the release to prevent potential law-and-order disturbances.

The committee concluded that releasing the film during a sensitive festive period “may not be conducive to maintaining communal harmony and public tranquillity.”

The suspension will remain in place for one month from August 7, pending a detailed review.