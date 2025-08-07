South Central Railways announces two new special trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced two special trains to manage the anticipated passenger rush in the coming months.

Two special trains, from Secunderabad and Mysuru and Charlapalli to Kakinada Town, have been announced.

Train Nos. 07033/07034 will run between Secunderabad and Mysuru, offering eight services from August 8 to August 30.

Additionally, Train No. 07031 from Charlapalli to Kakinada Town will operate on August 8, with the return journey (Train No. 07032) scheduled for August 10.

These special trains will feature 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General Second Class coaches.

Special trains between Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra

Earlier in July, the South Central Railways had announced 33 special trains between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Train number 07079 will run from Secunderabad to Arsikere on Sundays between July 13 and August 31. The train will depart at 6:05 pm and arrive next day at 12:45 pm.

Train number 07080 will run from Arsikere to Secunderabad on Mondays between July 14 and September 1. The train will depart at 2:00 pm and arrive next day at 07:45 am.

Train number 07069 will run from Hyderabad to Arsikere on Tuesday between July 8 and August 26. The train will depart at 7:20 pm and arrive next day at 12:45 pm.

Train number 07070 will run from Arsikere to Hyderabad on Wednesday between July 9 and August 27. The train will depart at 2:00 pm and arrive next day at 07:50 am.