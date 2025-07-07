Railways to run 33 spcl trains in Telangana between July, September

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) has announced 33 special trains between various destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Train number 07079 will run from Secunderabad to Arsikere on Sundays between July 13 and August 31. The train will depart at 6:05 pm and arrive next day at 12:45 pm.

Train number 07080 will run from Arsikere to Secunderabad on Mondays between July 14 and September 1. The train will depart at 2:00 pm and arrive next day at 07:45 am.

Train number 07069 will run from Hyderabad to Arsikere on Tuesday between July 8 and August 26. The train will depart at 7:20 pm and arrive next day at 12:45 pm.

Train number 07070 will run from Arsikere to Hyderabad on Wednesday between July 9 and August 27. The train will depart at 2:00 pm and arrive next day at 07:50 am.

Train number 07676 will run from Kacheguda to Tirupati on Tuesday, July 8. The train will depart at 11:30 pm and arrive next day at 12:30 pm.

Special trains between Secunderabad and Arsikere

Train number 07079/07080 running from Secunderabad-Arsikere-Secunderabad will do 16 trips and stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Yadgir, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Rd, Guntakal, Gooty, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka and Tumkuru stations in both directions.

These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and general second class coaches.

Special trains between Hyderabad and Arsikere

Train number 07069/07070 running from Hyderabad-Arsikere-Hyderabad will do 16 trips and stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelahanka and Tumkuru stations in both directions.

These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and general second class coaches.

Kacheguda-Tirupati special train

Train number 07676 running from Kacheguda-Tirupati will do a single trip and stop at Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Razampet and Renigunta stations.

This special train will consist of all 3AC Coaches and no bedroll will be supplied for this train.