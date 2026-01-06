Hyderabad: The upcoming movie Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and directed by SS Rajamouli, has created a huge buzz in the film industry. Fans are excited about this collaboration between two of the biggest names in Indian cinema. The movie, with its grand visuals, star cast, and fascinating storyline, is already one of the most awaited films of the year. Mahesh Babu’s role, including his portrayal of Lord Ram, has made this movie even more special.

After much speculation, the makers of Varanasi have reportedly decided to release the film on April 9, 2027. This date holds special significance as it coincides with Sri Rama Navami, a festival related to Lord Ram, which ties perfectly with the movie’s storyline. Although the official announcement is still expected, this date has become a major talking point among fans and industry circles. The release of Varanasi on this important date has fans eagerly waiting for its theatrical debut.

Merci au Le Grand Rex pour cette projection exceptionnelle.

Et merci Paris, merci au public français, pour cet accueil incroyable. ✨



De Varanasi à Paris, l’aventure commence. Rendez-vous en 2027 pour l’épopée complète https://t.co/igKZd75rRY — Varanasi (@VaranasiMovie) January 6, 2026

Movie Budget and Scale

Varanasi is being made with an estimated budget of Rs. 1300 crores, making it one of the most expensive films ever in Indian cinema. The movie is being shot in IMAX format to provide the best visual experience for audiences. With plans for a multilingual release, Varanasi is set to reach global markets, aiming to be a worldwide hit.

Star Cast and Crew

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the movie stars Priyanka Chopra as the female lead and Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist. The music is composed by MM Keeravani, while the screenplay is written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film is produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya, ensuring top-notch production quality.