Rajamouli’s big surprise: Mahesh Babu and Priyanka in folk beat

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, known for his unmatched charm and massive fan following, continues to captivate audiences across generations. Whether it’s his effortless screen presence, stylish looks, or emotional depth, Mahesh remains one of Indian cinema’s most loved stars. Now, all eyes are on his much-awaited collaboration with ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the global action-adventure SSMB29.

Unstoppable Hype Around SSMB29

The buzz surrounding SSMB29 is sky-high, with fans eagerly waiting to witness Mahesh Babu in a never-before-seen avatar. The movie, said to be inspired by the spirit of exploration, is being shot across exotic jungle locations, including Africa. Sources reveal that Rajamouli is crafting a cinematic spectacle that will redefine adventure films in Indian cinema. With every schedule, excitement only continues to build, especially as reports suggest a special teaser reveal is expected in November 2025.

A Grand Dance Number with Priyanka Chopra

Adding to the anticipation, a spectacular dance number featuring Mahesh Babu and global icon Priyanka Chopra is reportedly in the works. The high-energy folk-based track, composed by Oscar winner M.M. Keeravani, will be choreographed by Raju Sundaram. According to sources, the concept and trial shoot are already complete, and the team is gearing up to film the sequence on a lavish set in Hyderabad. Rajamouli, who is known for turning songs into visual marvels, is said to be deeply involved in the design of this performance to ensure it perfectly fits the story’s tone.

More on the Film and Cast

Touted as a globe-trotting jungle adventure, SSMB29 will feature Mahesh Babu as a rugged explorer inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and R. Madhavan in key roles. Produced on a massive Rs. 900-1000 crore budget, this magnum opus promises intense action, emotional depth, and breathtaking visuals.