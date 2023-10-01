‘Rajas-Maharajas’ sold themselves but tribal MLAs of Congress remained honest: Digvijaya

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st October 2023 10:42 pm IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhopal: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, a rival of Jyotiraditya Scindia in Madhya Pradesh politics, on Sunday claimed “Rajas and Maharajas” sold themselves but tribal legislators showed the integrity of character.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Addressing reporters in Dhar district, Singh claimed an offer of Rs 25-30 crore was made to 28 tribal MLAs who were elected from Congress (to change sides) but none of them, except one, was sold.

Also Read
Congress slams PM Modi for promising set up a tribal university in Telangana

“This is Congress. This is the character of tribals Raja-Maharaja sold (themselves) but not tribals,” he said.

MS Education Academy

The Kamal Nath-led dispensation collapsed in March 2020 after 15 months in power when several MLAs of Congress, most of them the loyalists of Union minister Scindia, joined the BJP, providing the muscle to the saffron party under Chouhan to seize power. Queried on the delay by Congress in not declaring candidates for the upcoming MP assembly polls, Singh said there was consensus among Congress to see who are the nominees of BJP.

“If the Congress were to field stalwarts on lines of BJP, this call will be taken by the Central unit,” he added. When asked about the possibility of Congress MLAs defecting after upcoming assembly polls, Singh said he prays to God that “no Scindia should come to the party now”.

Referring to the statement of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya that he was finding it hard to believe that the party gave him a ticket, Singh said BJP leaders are afraid of contesting.

Singh was in Dhar district to take stock of preparations ahead of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s scheduled visit on October 5 when she is scheduled to address a public rally at Mohankheda.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st October 2023 10:42 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button