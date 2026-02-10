Rajasthan: 2 Japanese nationals go missing in Jaipur

The two Japanese men came to Jaipur from New Delhi and stayed at a hotel on February 7, the officer said.

Press Trust of India  |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 10th February 2026 2:58 pm IST
Jaipur: Two Japanese tourists have gone missing from Rajasthan’s Jaipur, police said on Tuesday, February 10.

Ashok Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Moti Lal Sharma said that a missing persons complaint was registered by the driver of a taxi that was hired by the tourists.

According to the SHO, the taxi driver took both to a restaurant in the Ashok Nagar area on the night of February 7, but they did not return.

“The driver waited for them till the morning of February 8, but they did not contact him. They also did not reach their hotel after which the driver approached the police and lodged a missing persons complaint on Monday,” he said.

SHO Sharma said that CCTV footage of the area is being examined.

