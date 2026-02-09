Rajasthan police detain 12 Tablighi Jamaat men, drop them at Gujarat border

The police received a complaint on February 6 stating that 10-12 individuals had been roaming in the streets for two days.

Posted by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published: 9th February 2026 6:47 pm IST
Tablighi Jamaat members detained

Banswara: Twelve members of Gujarat‘s Tablighi Jamaat were detained in Rajasthan’s Banswara district for allegedly behaving aggressively with the police and preaching Islam.

According to the Rajasthani daily, Patrika, the Bagidora Town police received a complaint on February 6 stating that 10-12 individuals had been roaming in the streets for two days. It further claimed that the group disrupted peace by illegally preaching in the area.

The report said that the Muslim men were found behind the alley of a local mosque and identified themselves as members of the Tablighi Jamaat of Godhra. They said they were in the village to raise awareness about Islam before the onset of Ramzan.

The Rajasthan police dropped the men at the Gujarat border.

Tablighi Jamaat is an international Islamic religious movement established in 1926 in British India that preaches to Muslims to be more religiously observant.

