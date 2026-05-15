Rajasthan ATS cracks down on suspected cross-border network; 7 held

Jaipur: Following a major crackdown by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) against a suspected Pakistan-linked terror and smuggling network, seven youths from Sri Ganganagar district have been detained over alleged links to the social media network of Pakistan-based terror operative Shahzad Bhatti.

Sri Ganganagar SP Hari Shankar said that over the past 24 hours, the ATS, along with intelligence agencies, carried out raids across multiple locations in Rajasthan to identify individuals suspected of involvement in anti-national activities or maintaining cross-border contacts.

The seven detained youths are currently being jointly interrogated by multiple agencies.

Officials said no concrete evidence has yet emerged that can be publicly disclosed, but security agencies are maintaining strict surveillance and closely monitoring developments. “Their gadgets are being monitored and we are tracing their locations.

Once we are through with the investigation, we will be able to share details,” the SP told IANS. Following the ATS raids, intelligence and security agencies across the border districts have been placed on high alert.

According to intelligence inputs, Shahzad Bhatti has allegedly been using drones to send consignments of heroin, foreign-made weapons and RDX explosives from Pakistan into India.

Sources said Bhatti was attempting to lure local youths into his network, especially individuals seeking quick money through illegal activities. In response, ATS and police teams launched a statewide investigation into suspicious social media accounts and possible online links with Pakistan-based operatives.

Investigations into earlier cases have also revealed alleged links between local youths and Bhatti’s network.

On March 26, Akashdeep, a resident of Kera Chak village under the jurisdiction of Lalgarh police station in Sri Ganganagar district, was arrested after investigators found that he was allegedly in regular contact with Bhatti through Instagram and WhatsApp. Police said he had also allegedly threatened villagers using the gangster’s name.

Later, on April 6, Hanumangarh Police arrested Sunil alias “Dholu”, a resident of Sureshia Colony in Hanumangarh Junction, after recovering an illegal country-made pistol from his possession. During the investigation, police reportedly found Bhatti’s WhatsApp number and several incriminating messages on his mobile phone.

Sunil already faces nearly 10 criminal cases.

Similarly, on March 25, Hanumangarh Police arrested Jaswant Kumar alias Sonu, a resident of Kishanpura Dikhnada village, for allegedly maintaining contact with Bhatti through social media and sharing photographs of weapons.