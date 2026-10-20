Rajasthan Congress protest overnight at police commissionerate

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders of the party spent Monday night staging a dharna at the Jaipur Police Commissionerate and slept in its corridor after police did not register an FIR against a Delhi Police woman constable accused of assaulting NSUI leader Ritu Barala.

Dotasra, Barala and other Congress leaders reached the commissionerate on Monday evening after police at the Moti Dungri police station received their complaint but did not register an FIR.

The leaders staged a dharna at the commissionerate and spent the night there, sleeping in the corridor.

Dotasra said they would leave only after an FIR was registered on Barala’s complaint.

He said police were free to register a case against Congress leaders for obstructing official work, but they would not leave without getting the FIR registered.

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Congress leaders including party’s state president Govind Singh Dotasra spend night at Jaipur Police Commissionerate demanding FIR in Ritu Barala assault case.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/sZc5TEMLx5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2026

“There cannot be two sets of laws in the country. If an FIR can be registered in a non-BJP-ruled state, why can it not be registered in BJP-ruled Rajasthan?” Dotasra said.

He said the Congress would neither back down nor allow the demand for justice to be suppressed until an FIR was registered.

On Monday, Dotasra, accompanied by Barala and other party leaders, first visited the Moti Dungri police station seeking registration of a case against the Delhi Police constable.

After police received their complaint without registering an FIR, the leaders went to the Police Commissionerate, where Dotasra spoke to a senior official regarding their demand.

A large number of Congress workers gathered outside the commissionerate, following which police closed its main gate and tightened security.

The protest came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked Dotasra to pursue legal action over the alleged assault on Barala, who hails from Rajasthan.

In a social media post on October 16, Gandhi alleged that the Delhi Police had assaulted two young women, Athira from Kerala and Ritu from Rajasthan, during a protest in the national capital.

He said a Zero FIR had already been registered in Kerala and that the Congress would pursue legal action against the police personnel concerned.

Barala, an NSUI leader, alleged that Delhi Police woman constable Chanchal Yadav assaulted her inside a bus carrying detained protesters during a demonstration in Delhi on October 13.

She alleged that the constable grabbed her by the neck, pushed her onto a seat, scratched her face and slapped her.

The NSUI had staged the protest near Rajiv Chowk Metro station demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Dotasra had earlier condemned the alleged assault and demanded action against the police personnel responsible.