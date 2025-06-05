Rajasthan Dalit men forced to clean plates after drinking water from shop

Two Dalit men were subjected to casteist abuse, denigration, and forced to clean plates after drinking from a pot in front of a shop. The incident occurred in Kantia village in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district.

The incident took place on June 1 when Omprakash Meghwal and his friend from the Dalit community stopped to drink water from a pot in front of the shop while on their way to attend a family function.

Meghwal used a metal tumbler to drink from the pot, angering the shop owner, Kaluram Jat. He, along with two others, Narsiram and Omprakash, enquired about their names and caste

Upon learning the men were Dalits, Kaluram, Narsiram and Omprakash hurled casteist slurs before launching a violent attack on them. They also forced them to clean the plates.

After some time, Meghwal and his friend managed to run home safely.

In an act of intimidation, the three men returned in a camper vehicle the same night, circling Meghwal’s predominantly Dalit neighbourhood. Locals spent the night in panic.

According to local reports, Meghwal’s family allege that the police were initially reluctant to register a complaint. However, pressure mounted on them after local leaders interrupted.

Based on the Dalit man’s complaint, an FIR was lodged against Kaluram, Narsiram and Omprakash. They have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other relevant charges.

On Tuesday, June 3, Azad Samaj Party chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad flagged the incident on his X handle, calling it another example of the caste discrimination pervading India.

“In Kantia village, Dalit youths were abused, humiliated, and forced to clean utensils just for drinking water. This isn’t a mere dispute—it’s a reflection of systemic, centuries-old hatred,” he said. “Does a Dalit still not have the right to drink water?” his X post read.

राजस्थान के नागौर जिले के खींवसर थाना क्षेत्र के कांटिया गांव में केवल मटकी से पानी पी लेने के "जघन्य अपराध" में दो दलित युवकों को जातिसूचक गालियां दी गईं, उनका अपमान किया गया और उनसे जबरन बर्तन साफ करवाए गए। यह अमानवीय घटना कोई साधारण विवाद नहीं, बल्कि हजारों वर्षों से चली आ रही… — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) June 3, 2025

Azad further demanded that the victims be given special protection and proper compensation. He further demanded that the state administration look into the matter and deploy forces to the village to ensure that social harmony is maintained.