‘How can Dalits hold wedding here?’: UP family attacked with rods

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st June 2025 3:40 pm IST
The image displays a picture of a marriage hall
Representational Image

Ballia: A group of men allegedly attacked a Dalit family with sticks and rods for holding a wedding ceremony in a hall in Rasra, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday, June 1.

Two persons were seriously injured in the incident that occurred on Friday.

“Being from a Dalit community, how can you hold a wedding in a hall?” the attackers allegedly said, as per the FIR lodged in the matter.

An FIR was lodged based on a complaint by one of the victim’s brother, Raghvendra Gautam. He stated that a group of around 20 armed with sticks and rods stormed the Swayamvar Marriage Hall around 10:30 pm and attacked those who were holding a wedding there.

The group was led by Aman Sahni, Deepak Sahni, Rahul, and Akhilesh, he said. There were 15-20 other unidentified people from the Mallah Toli locality, the complainant said.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly hurled caste-based slurs and objected to the wedding being held at a marriage hall before launching an “assault”.

Gautam’s relatives, Ajay Kumar and Manan Kant, sustained serious injuries in the attack.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Rasra Police Station in-charge Vipin Singh said an investigation is underway.

No arrests have been made so far.

