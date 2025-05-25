UP Dalit farmer couple attacked over cattle grazing row

A Dalit farmer and his wife were assaulted in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, over a dispute related to cattle grazing.

The incident occurred Friday morning, May 23, in Anaich village under the jurisdiction of Oonjh Police Station.

According to reports, Deepak Kumar Pasi, a landless Dalit farmer cultivating urad (black gram) on leased land, objected when another farmer’s cattle damaged his crop. Following his complaint, Deepak, his wife Sumitra, his elder brother, and their mother were attacked.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said to The Observer Post, “When Deepak objected to Rajaram Yadav’s cattle grazing in his field, Rajaram grew furious. He hurled casteist slurs and, along with others, assaulted Deepak with sticks and iron rods.”

The FIR also states that Sumitra was dragged by her hair across the field, beaten, and her clothes were torn during the assault.

The Dalit couple sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the hospital, while four other family members received minor injuries and were discharged after treatment.

Based on Deepak’s complaint, police have registered a case against Rajaram Yadav, Dilajeet Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Rajendra Yadav, Parvati Devi, and Tara Devi.

Further investigation is ongoing.