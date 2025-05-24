Dalit woman dragged by hair during police raid in Bihar

A Dalit woman was dragged by her hair during a police raid with no woman officers present in the Nathnagar Pasi Tola area of Bhagalpur district, Bihar. The incident has triggered massive outrage among local residents.

The incident reportedly took place on May 18. The 52-year-old Dalit woman, Jyothi Bharti, was attending to her ailing mother when a few police officers barged into the house and started hurling casteist slurs at the women.

An upset Jyothi asked them to stop. Furious over being questioned by a Dalit, the police officers snapped back, “How dare people from a lower caste question us?”

An hour later, the officers returned and dragged Jyothi by her hair, took her to the police station, and tore her clothes. The Dalit woman was made to stay at the police station all night.

According to Jyothi’s sister Rajni, who lives in New Delhi, she was informed about the incident by their brother. Speaking to the media, she said that the police filed a case of attempted murder against her sister. “My sister is still in police custody. Police have also arrested 15-20 other people from the Dalit community,” Rajni said.

Villagers alleged the officers were from the Bhumihar caste, a Brahmin sub-caste. They assaulted men, women and children without any justification.