Rajasthan: Dalit minor assaulted by uppercaste men for entering temple

Chittorgarh: A 15-year-old Dalit boy, Chetan Prakash Regar, was allegedly insulted and assaulted because of his caste at the Laxmi Narayan Temple in Ghosunda village of Rajasthan‘s Chittorgarh district.

Son of Mangilal Regar, Chetan recounted the incident in his complaint. On February 7, at around 8 am, he visited the temple to pray, and while returning Shubham Sukhwal, a man from the upper caste, reportedly stopped him and hurled casteist slurs.

According to the First Information Report accessed by Mooknayak, Shubham asked Chetan, “You are a Chamar, how dare you come to our temple?”

Shubham was triggered when Chetan replied that anyone can visit the temple. The accused allegedly began shouting casteist remarks at him, calling him “Chamar,” “Gagare,” and even threatened him, saying, “If you come to our temple from today onwards, I will kill you.”

After his threat, Shubham started beating Chetan, with the FIR alleging that he slapped, kicked, and punched him. The assailant’s companion, Pawan, also attempted to kill him. Chetan managed to escape, but Shubham’s threats followed him. “Next time, Chamar, you lower caste people, don’t go to our temple, or we’ll kill you,” the accused said.

The police registered a case under sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (intentionally causing harm) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Atrocities) Act. The FIR also named the temple priest for allegedly using caste-based threats against the minor.

Since the attack, the family has reportedly received no support, and with no arrests reported, they continue to live in fear.

The victim, Chetan Prakash Regar, belongs to the Regar community.

Dalit Welfare group demands action against the accused

Local Dalit groups, including Rajasthan’s Dr Ambedkar Civil Association, submitted a memorandum to the State Human Rights Commission through the District Collector. The members condemned the attack and demanded that the accused face stringent punishment.