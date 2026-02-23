Rajasthan ex-BJP MP insulted woman at blanket distribution: Congress

Jaipur: Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully has alleged that former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria insulted a Muslim woman during a blanket distribution programme in the Tonk district and took back the blanket after asking her religion.

Citing a purported video of the incident, Jully claimed that the former MP distributed blankets in the Kareda village of Niwai tehsil and withdrew one from a woman after learning her name.

“A former MP asking a poor woman her religion and then taking back the blanket is highly condemnable,” Jully said, alleging discrimination.

According to local residents, the incident took place at a blanket distribution event on Sunday afternoon. Some people present there alleged that blankets were initially given to women but later taken back after their religious identities were known.

In a purported video clip, Jaunapuria is heard saying that those who abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi have no right to take the blanket. He also stated that the event was his personal programme and not linked to any government scheme.

The former MP had gone to invite people for PM Modi’s proposed visit to Ajmer on February 28.