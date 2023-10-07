Rajasthan government issues order for conducting caste survey

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told reporters that an order would be issued in this regard.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 8th October 2023 12:10 am IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday issued an order to conduct a caste survey in the state.

The order was issued by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment after the state cabinet’s nod.

Rajasthan will be the second state in the country after Bihar to conduct such a population count.

According to the order, the Rajasthan government will conduct the survey with its own resources for collecting information and figures related to social, economic and educational level of all its citizens.

The Department of Planning (Economic and Statistics) has been made the nodal department for the work.

The Congress is in power in Rajasthan, where the assembly polls are due later this year.

