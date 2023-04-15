Rajasthan govt committed to development not ‘danga’, says Ashok Gehlot’s office

Chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot. (Photo: IANS)

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer on Special Duty on Saturday said the Congress government in the state stands for development, dedication, and dialogue and not ‘danga’ and ‘durvyavahar’ as alleged by Union Minister Amit Shah.

OSD Lokesh Sharma said this in response to Shah’s allegations earlier in the day, in which he called the Congress government in the state to be marred with riots, and oppression of women and Dalits.

“AmitShah ji, You have said correctly. Rajasthan is a 3D government. D Development, D- Dedication, D- Dialogue,” Sharma said in a tweet.

He said the Rajasthan government is dedicated to every individual. Be it regarding budget, health, or any social security scheme, every major decision is taken through dialogue, he added.

“Amit Shah must be aware that Vasundhara Raje did not even communicate with his ministers and MLAs whereas Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directly interacts with the public,” Sharma said.

Addressing party workers at a Booth Maha Sammelan in Bharatpur district earlier in the day, Shah said there is a “a 3-D government in Rajasthan and three Ds stands for ‘dange’ (riots), ‘durvyavahar’ (ill-treatment) with women and ‘Dalit’ atrocities.”

