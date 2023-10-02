Rajasthan: Group of men barges into Muslim wedding, desecrates Quran

In yet another incident highlighting the growing Islamophobia and hate against minorities, a few men allegedly bragged at a walima function (Muslim wedding reception) and tore pages of the Quran in Jaipur recently.

According to reports, at least five men, raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, bragged into a Muslim wedding function. They tore pages of the Quran.

Upon noticing the actions of the men, people present at the function rushed to catch them. However, only of them was caught while others managed to flee. Following the incident, police reached the spot and took control of the situation. The took the accused into custody.

In a video clip of the incident, which has gone viral on the internet, police officers are seen trying to pacify the agitated Muslim group. They ensured appropriate action against the perpetrator involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, one police officer is heard saying that the man caught by the people seems like he is a manbudhi (feeble-minded). The enraged Muslim group asked the officer to prove his mental sickness by producing documents after a medical examination.

The people further demanded an FIR copy from the police against the miscreant.