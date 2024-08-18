Rajasthan: 2-yr-old raped, left unconscious near temple

The victim's family earns a living by scavenging for garbage and lives in a small hut located near a temple

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th August 2024 8:41 pm IST
Representational Image

In a heart-wrenching incident, a two-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Jodhpur on Saturday, August, 17.

The victim’s family earns a living by scavenging for garbage and resides in a small hut near a temple, highlighting the dire circumstances they face daily.

According to reports, after midnight, the victim’s family went to sleep, leaving their two-year-old daughter sitting near the temple. An unidentified person allegedly lured the girl to a secluded area with the promise of ice cream, then raped her before abandoning her near the temple.

Also Read
MP: Half-burnt bodies of man, woman tied in chains found

On Sunday, August 18, early in the morning, a woman selling fodder came to the temple and found the victim unconscious. She immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

A case has been registered, and police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th August 2024 8:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button