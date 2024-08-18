Rajasthan: 2-yr-old raped, left unconscious near temple

In a heart-wrenching incident, a two-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Jodhpur on Saturday, August, 17.

The victim’s family earns a living by scavenging for garbage and resides in a small hut near a temple, highlighting the dire circumstances they face daily.

According to reports, after midnight, the victim’s family went to sleep, leaving their two-year-old daughter sitting near the temple. An unidentified person allegedly lured the girl to a secluded area with the promise of ice cream, then raped her before abandoning her near the temple.

On Sunday, August 18, early in the morning, a woman selling fodder came to the temple and found the victim unconscious. She immediately alerted the police.

Upon receiving information, the police arrived at the scene and took the victim to the hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

A case has been registered, and police are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Further investigation is ongoing.