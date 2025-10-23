Rajasthan officer slaps gas station staff, says ‘I am the SDM’

Three petrol pump employees were arrested in Jaipur’s Bhilwara on October 22, after getting into a physical altercation with a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, October 21, was captured on CCTV camera, showing sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Chhotu Lal Sharma slapping the petrol pump employee for not giving his car priority over the line of vehicles.

Police said that three pump employees, Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma, have been arrested.

Footage of the incident took the internet by storm, as the video shows the staff slapping the SDM in return, leading to a physical fight after which the employees were arrested.

He was seen exiting his car and immediately shouting, “I am the SDM of this place!” before slapping the employee. His wife then joined him and began shouting at the employees as well.

Following the fight, the SDM’s wife filed a sexual harassment complaint against the employees. When a copy of the complaint was leaked, it sparked sarcastic commentary and public mockery of the entire issue.

Although no action was taken against the SDM for initiating the altercation, many online users called him out on his behaviour, with one user stating, “I don’t understand the arrogance of some government employees. Why so much ego? You’re supposed to be a public servant, not a ruler.”

Others noted the wife alleging sexual harassment, saying, “Any dispute in public, office is now being given a colour of sexual harassment by people to their way.”

Meanwhile, the police confirmed the matter is being further investigated.