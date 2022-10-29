Rajasthan: Pakistani civilian attempting to cross border shot dead

The police said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained and added that nothing was found from him.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 29th October 2022 3:14 pm IST
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Jaipur: A Pakistani civilian allegedly trying to enter Indian territory was killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Anupgarh sector of Sriganganagar district here, police said.

On Friday night, BSF personnel patrolling the area saw a Pakistani civilian trying to enter the Indian side. When he did not stop despite being alerted by the jawans, they opened fire, Sriganganagar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

A case has been registered at Anupgarh police station and the body is kept in a mortuary.

MS Education Academy

The police said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained and added that nothing was found from him.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button