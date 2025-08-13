Rajasthan: Pickup van carrying pilgrims crashes in Dausa leaves 11 dead

Jaipur: A pickup van crashed into a parked truck in Rajasthan’s Dausa district in the early hours of Wednesday, killing 11 people, including seven children, and injuring eight others, police said.

The passengers of the pickup vehicle were returning to their village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah after visiting Khatu Shyam and Salasar Balaji temple when the accident occurred on Manoharpur highway around 4-5 am, Dausa Superintendent of Police Sagar told PTI.

Seven children and four women died in the accident, he said.

Of the 11 killed, seven have been identified as Poorvi (3), Daksh (12), Seema (25), Priyanka (25), Anshu (26), Saurabh (28) and Sheela (35), according to officials.

Twenty people were on board the pickup vehicle when it rammed into a stationary truck in the service lane of the highway, the SP said, adding that one of the eight injured is in critical condition.

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Visuals from SMS Hospital, Jaipur, where some of those injured in Dausa road accident have been admitted. At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in the incident.#dausaaccident #RajasthanNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/x0u7ZNs1mX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2025

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

दौसा में भीषण सड़क हादसे में जनहानि का समाचार अत्यंत दु:खद है।



जिला प्रशासन को घायलों का त्वरित एवं समुचित उपचार सुनिश्चित करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें व घायलों को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें। — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) August 13, 2025

In a post on X in Hindi, the CM said, “The news of loss of life in a horrific road accident in Dausa is extremely tragic. The district administration has been directed to ensure prompt and proper treatment for the injured. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured.”

CM Sharma has instructed officials to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders also express sorrow over the incident.