Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot participates in Congress’ ‘maun satyagrah’

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday participated in the daylong ‘maun satyagrah‘ (silent protest), which is being observed by the Congress in several states to protest the disqualification of former party president Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

Pilot, who was seen in the party’s protest after a long time, said that a consensus has been reached between him and the state government over the demands raised by him on the paper leak issue.

Soon a law will be introduced to deal with paper leak accused with iron hands, he added.

“All my demands like maintaining transparency in RPSC members recruitment have been adhered to,” he claimed.

Talking to mediapersons, Sachin Pilot said, “Central agencies are being misused by the union government. This is not good for democracy. Rahul Gandhi ji has talked about democracy, non-violence, love. That’s why he is being targeted. We will go among the public. In the end, democracy will win.”

“Kharge ji had called a meeting in Delhi. We will fight the elections together, this time… We will break the convention and form the Congress government. My demands of action on paper leak, appointments in RPSC in a transparent manner, investigation of corruption during the previous BJP government and talking about interests of the youth, have been accepted, he said.