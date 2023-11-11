Rajasthan: SI rapes 4-year-old Dalit girl during election duty; arrested

A four-year-old Dalit girl was raped in Rajasthan by a sub-inspector while he was on election duty. The incident happened on Friday, November 10.

According to reports, the accused – Bhupendra Singh – allegedly lured the little girl into his room in Lalsot area and raped her. She was later found by her family members who immediately rushed her to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, a large number of angry villagers gheraoed the Rahuwas police station in Dausa district and attacked the sub-inspector before handing him to the police.

“Based on the complaint by a family against the sub-inspector a case has been registered in Rahuwas police station. A medical examination is being done of the minor girl. Necessary action will be taken,” assistant superintendent of police Bajrang Singh said.

VIDEO | "We have registered an FIR under Section 376 (of IPC). We cannot reveal the details about the incident as the case is registered under the POCSO Act," says ASP Ramchandra Singh on rape of minor in Rajasthan's Dausa.



Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kirodi Lal Meena announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family. “I have come here to help the girl. For me, elections come afterward, and my first priority will be giving the family justice,” Meena said.

According to the director general of police Umesh Mishra, an order of dismissal for the accused sub-inspector has been given.