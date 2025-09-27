Rajasthan: Two women denied entry to garba event over religion

Two Muslim women in Kota, Rajasthan were denied entry to a Navratri celebration of Garba event held on September 26, despite owning valid passes.

The women posted a video online, alleging they were unaware of the event’s non-Hindu entry policy, as it wasn’t mentioned on their passes or communicated at the time of purchase.

Two women in Kota, Rajasthan were denied entry to a Navratri celebration of Garba event held on September 26, for being non-Hindu, despite owning valid passes.



The women posted a video online, alleging they were unaware of the event's non-Hindu entry policy, as it wasn't… pic.twitter.com/BIY6h53vxG — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 27, 2025

The women said in the video, “They are not allowing Muslims to enter, okay but then why did they give us a pass?”

Allegedly, the management refused to provide a refund upon request, while attempts to reach the ticket seller were unsuccessful.

“They have written here in big letters but while selling the pass, there is nothing written on here. We wouldn’t have come if we knew. We are not mad that if you said Muslims are not allowed we still come. The management is not coming, the one who sold us the tickets is not answering our phones.”

The video of the incident has since gone viral with Kota city police taking note of the situation on social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

“Sir, in this regard, anyone who has any complaint should contact this number 9468800005. Action will be taken as per the rules by the police.”

श्रीमान इस सम्बन्ध में जिस किसी को भी शिकायत है वह इस नम्बर पर संपर्क करें 9468800005

पुलिस द्वारा नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी — Kota City Police (@KotaPolice) September 27, 2025

Calling Kota “student’s city”, the second woman criticised the event management for educating “that Muslims cannot attend an event like this.”

The two women alleged that while the event management readily accepted their payment prior to the event, they were deemed unfit for entry, with the women claiming, “hum bade bure lag rahe hain unko“

“They are doing this with everyone, it is not like they are only doing this to us,” they said.

While they have posted another video stating they were refunded, the women expressed feeling insulted, highlighting the contrast between the supposed openness of 2025 and their experience of being sidelined and denied entry due to their religion.