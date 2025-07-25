Rajendranagar official caught taking Rs 2L bribe

The official demanded the bribe from a hotel owner for not taking action over irregularities in its kitchen.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 25th July 2025 8:08 pm IST
A Representational image depicting arrest
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a municipal official red-handed when he demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh and accepted Rs 2 lakh for doing official work.

The officer, Deputy Commissioner Circle 11, Rajendranagar, K Ravi Kumar, demanded a bribe from a hotel owner for not taking action against a hotel where irregularities were noticed in the kitchen during an inspection.

The ACB, on a complaint, booked a case and trapped the officer. He was arrested and produced before the court.

MS Teachers
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 25th July 2025 8:08 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button