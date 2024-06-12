Rajinikanth arrives in Vijayawada ahead of swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh CM

Vijayawada: Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday evening arrived in Vijayawada, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu.

In the visuals captured by the media, Rajinikanth could be seen accompanied by his wife Latha Rajinikanth.

#WATCH | Superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Vijayawada this evening, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/uBy92hKlaU — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

Chandrababu Naidu, who led the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Janasena alliance to a massive win in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, will be sworn in as the chief minister of the southern state on Wednesday, June 12.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chandrababu Naidu met with Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer at Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and staked a claim to form a government in the state.

Naidu was accompanied by his party allies, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP state president Daggubati Purandeswari. TDP, Janasena Party, and BJP, which fought together as NDA in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, registered a landslide victory, winning 164 out of the total 175 seats. TDP won 135 seats, Janasena Party won 21, and BJP won 8.

During the meeting, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan supported the proposal to elect N Chandrababu Naidu as the CM of the NDA government.

Addressing the meeting, Pawan Kalyan said, “From the Janasena Party, we are giving our consent to Chandrababu Naidu to become the upcoming CM of the NDA government.”

Naidu, while addressing the meeting, thanked the people for the historic mandate.

“All MLAs of the BJP, Janasena, and TDP have given their consent for me to become Andhra Pradesh’s upcoming Chief Minister of the NDA government,” he said while addressing the meeting.

“This much victory and satisfaction I never had before. In Delhi, everyone respected us because of the mandate the people have given us. In 1994, there was one-sided elections. Even then we did not win this many seats. We won 164 seats. We only lost 11 seats. That is, we won 93 per cent. The average voting percentage was 57 percent in these elections. Our responsibility has increased,” Naidu said.

He also acknowledged Pawan Kalyan’s efforts in strengthening the alliance and said, “I can never forget Pawan Kalyan. He visited me in jail. Pawan Kalyan, after seeing me in jail, said that TDP and Janasena will form an alliance. For the development of the state, BJP, TDP, and Janasena formed an alliance.”

“Janasena won 21 out of 21 seats. BJP won 8 out of 10 seats, which is historic. The public trusted us this time,” he added.