Rajinikanth calls on Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad

Rajinikanth met Naidu a day after Pawan Kalyan met the former Chief Minister

Published: 10th January 2023 7:34 am IST
Hyderabad: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth called on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Monday.

Rajinikanth met Naidu at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills. The TDP termed it as a courtesy call.

“It was a pleasure to meet and interact with my dear friend ‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth today,” tweeted Naidu. He shared a picture of their meeting.

Rajinikanth met Naidu a day after Tollywood actor and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan met the former Chief Minister.

Pawan Kalyan had expressed solidarity with Naidu in the wake of the recent developments in the latter’s Assembly constituency Kuppam.

Naidu was not allowed to conduct road shows and hold meetings in Kuppam last week, consequent to a Government Order (GO) issued by the state government prohibiting meetings on roads.

The GO was issued in the wake of an incident of stampede during Naidu’s road show at Kandukur. Eight persons were killed in the incident that occurred on December 28.

