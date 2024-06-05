Rajinikanth congratulates PM Modi, MK Stalin, Naidu on poll results

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third term in office as the Prime Minister of India after the announcement of Lok Sabha election results on Tuesday.

He also congratulated Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for the DMK’s performance in the elections, besides congratulating Chandrababu Naidu for the TDP sweeping the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Rajinikanth, who will be next seen in ‘Vettaiyan’, said in a post on X: “My Hearty Congratulations to my dear friends .. Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K Stalin @mkstalin …and Shri Chandrababu Naidu Garu @ncbn I extend my hearty congratulations to NDA #nda and most respected dear Narendra Modiji @narendramodi.”

While Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 135 seats to storm to power in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, Stalin’s DMK won 22 out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.