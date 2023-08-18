Rajinikanth returns to Ranchi after visit to Rajrappa temple

Ranchi: Basking in the success of his latest release ‘Jailer’, megastar Rajinikanth on Thursday returned to Ranchi after offering prayers at Rajrappa Temple in Ramgarh.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Rajinikanth can be seen dressed in traditional white attire.

He waved at the paparazzi outside his hotel.

Recently, Rajinikanth visited Badrinath Dham to take the blessings of Lord Badri Vishal.

He also attended Lord Badri Vishal’s evening aarti.

Ahead of the release of ‘Jailer’, the legendary actor went for a spiritual trip to the Himalayas.

Rajinikanth revealed on various occasions that he used to visit the Himalayas often. But the superstar was unable to visit the hills for the past four years due to various reasons, including the corona pandemic.

Earlier, on Thursday, Sun Pictures shared the total gross collection of the film.

The post read, “JAILER Highest 1st week total gross collection in the history of Tamil cinema 375.40 crores.”

Talking about ‘Jailer’, Rajinikanth portrays the father of a police officer in the film. The trailer also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out rivals.

While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser, his look does give away his portrayal of a negative character exuding power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film ‘Uttar Dakshin’.

‘Jailer’ is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that also includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.