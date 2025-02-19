Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ to release in Japan on February 21

Chennai: After having set the cash registers ringing in India, director Nelson’s blockbuster film, ‘Jailer’, featuring Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead, is now all set to release in Japan.

Yes, the film is to release in the land of the rising sun on February 21.

Social media is abuzz with claims from fans in Japan that the film is releasing on a big scale as more screens have been added in several places.

It may be recalled that Jailer went on to emerge a blockbuster, when it released here. The film raked in a whopping 650 crores worldwide!

Jailer 1, which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film’s overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Apart from Rajinikanth, Jailer 1 also featured Malayalam superstar Mohan Lal, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, Telugu actor Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirna Menon, Tamannaah, Vasanth Ravi, Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq and Kishore among others. It had music by Anirudh and cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan.

The film was such a phenomenal success that the producers of the film, Sun Pictures, overjoyed with the collections, gifted Superstar Rajinikanth a BMW X7 car along with an undisclosed amount. Not just that, they also presented the director of the film Nelson Dilipkumar and the film’s music director Anirudh Ravichander with brand new Porsche cars and cheques for an undisclosed amount.

What’s more, the production house announced a sequel to the blockbuster.

As in the case of Part 1, Jailer 2 will have Anirudh scoring the music and Nelson directing the film.

A teaser for Jailer 2 which Sun Pictures released opens with an announcement on radio that a cyclone is making its way to the coast, even as music director Anirudh and director Nelson are having a funny conversation in Goa, where they have come for what Nelson says is a story discussion session.

The two are obviously looking to find a storyline for Nelson’s next film.

The hilarious banter between the two soon makes way for some explosive action as random people who enter the room where the two are seated either get shot or stabbed.

With both the music director and the director scurrying for cover, you see a hazy image of Rajinikanth entering the room, obviously looking to hunt down any other survivors left behind.

When Rajinikanth leaves the room and steps out, a grenade is lobbed in. Outside Rajinikanth takes on more powerful villains. That is when an awestruck Anirudh tells director Nelson, “This looks fearsome Nelsa! Let’s make this into a film!”