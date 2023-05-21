Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 21st May 2023 4:17 pm IST
Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial 'Veer Bhumi', in New Delhi, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party General Secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra KC Venugopal after paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial ‘Veer Bhumi’, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi after paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial ‘Veer Bhumi’, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial ‘Veer Bhumi’, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi after paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial ‘Vir Bhumi’,in New Delhi, Sunday , May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)
New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial ‘Vir Bhumi’,in New Delhi, Sunday , May 21, 2023. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

