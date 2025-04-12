Rajiv Yuva Vikasam applications face procedural delays, tech issues

Hyderabad: With April 15 as the last date for applying for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam self-employment scheme for educated youngsters nears, the website has been marred with technical problems, including server down issues and software bugs.

Applicants complained of a not-so-user-friendly software, with in some cases the application form is not displayed even after uploading, and if they try to re-upload, it fails. As the last date of applying is on April 15, youngsters have been spending hours at the internet centres and Mee Seva centres.

Many are still waiting for income and caste certificates, as revenue offices were shut on Eid-ul-Fitr, Ugadi, and Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanthi. Government offices were closed on Saturday and will remain closed on April 13 and April 14.

As per reports, more than 14 lakh people have applied for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme to avail anywhere between Rs 50,000 to Rs 4 lakh for self-employment. Around 6 lakh remain pending due to delays in the issuance of income, caste, and other necessary certificates.

Uncertainty looms over whether revenue officials will be able to issue the pending certificates in time for the April 15 deadline. The state government had instructed applicants to submit caste certificates via Mee Seva centres, along with either a ration card or an income certificate.

Though the state government began accepting applications from March 15, the modalities for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, including the different categories of loans, the limit for loans in each category, and the subsidy on each of these categories, were finalised only by March 25. After that, the state government announced that it would accept applications from Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) as well.