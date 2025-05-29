Rajiv Yuva Vikasam to boost GDP, empower 5 lakh youth: Dy CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday said that the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme is a major step towards empowering the state’s youth and increasing economic growth. The initiative aims to provide employment to five lakh young people and contribute significantly to the state’s GDP.

Speaking through video conference with district collectors, along with Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Bhatti reviewed the implementation of the scheme and gave important directions to ensure its success.

He said previous efforts to support youth were superficial, but Rajiv Yuva Vikasam reflects the real intentions of a people-centric government. The Congress-led government has allocated Rs.8,000 crore to support young entrepreneurs and unlock the potential of Telangana’s youth.

The Deputy CM stressed that financial aid alone is not enough. Regular monitoring and support are essential. He instructed officials to step in and help whenever beneficiaries face difficulties in running their businesses.

To ensure better support, he directed the appointment of a dedicated officer at the mandal level, similar to the Indira Kranti Patham (IKP) model to monitor the progress of beneficiaries under this scheme.

He urged officials to make the scheme a full success in the first year so that it can be expanded in the future. Bhatti also said the program was a direct response to the disappointments faced by youth over the past decade.

He praised the efforts of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and then Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao for developing the scheme, and thanked senior officials including Social Welfare Principal Secretary Sridhar, BC Welfare Secretary Sridhar, and Tribal Welfare Secretary Sharath for helping turn the government’s vision into reality.

As part of the rollout, Bhatti directed that sanction letters be distributed to selected beneficiaries on June 2, from 4 PM to 5 PM, in all constituency headquarters. Local MLAs will serve as chief guests at these events, which will also include cultural programs and public awareness sessions on government welfare schemes.

He also called for strict implementation of new laws related to Scheduled Caste welfare, and said beneficiary selection under the BC Corporation must match the BC population ratio, with proper safeguards in place.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, and senior officials also attended the meeting, according to an official release.