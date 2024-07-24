Rajkot game zone fire: Police file over 1L page charge sheet against 15 accused

The charge sheet was filed by the crime branch in the court of Rajkot Judicial Magistrate First Class AP Dave.

Press Trust of India  |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th July 2024 9:27 pm IST
Rajkot: Debris being removed from the game zone site where a fire broke out on Saturday, in Rajkot, Monday, May 27, 2024. At least 27 people were killed in the fire, according to officials. (PTI Photo)

Rajkot: Police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet running into 1 lakh pages against 15 accused in the Rajkot game zone fire tragedy that killed 27 persons in May.

“Statements of 365 witnesses have been recorded. Altogether, 15 persons, including co-owners of TRP game zone and officials of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) have been arrested,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Parthrajsinh Gohil.

As many as 27 people, including children, were charred to death in a massive fire that gutted the entire game zone facility on May 25.

“It emerged during the investigation that the blaze spread and engulfed the entire structure within 3-4 minutes due to highly-inflammable construction materials such as foam sheet, plastic and wood, with sparks flowing from the welding work being carried out at that time,” Gohil told media persons.

The charge sheet runs into over 1 lakh pages and includes statements of 365 witnesses, he said.

The accused persons were booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt to a person by doing an act that endangers their life or personal safety) and 114 (someone present when the offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

