Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa post first photo of their baby girl

Bollywood’s much-loved couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have melted hearts once again this time with the sweetest announcement of their lives. The actors recently revealed the name of their newborn daughter, Parvati Paul Rao, and shared her first picture with fans. The intimate photo, showing the tiny baby’s hands gently held by her parents, instantly went viral for all the right reasons.

In their emotional social media post, the couple wrote that they were introducing their “greatest blessing” to the world. The warmth in their words reflected the joy of new parenthood, and fans flooded the comments with love, blessings, and congratulations. Fellow celebrities also joined in, celebrating the newest star kid of Bollywood.

What makes the moment even more special is the date of Parvati’s arrival. She was born on November 15, 2025 the same day Rajkummar and Patralekhaa celebrated their wedding anniversary. For the couple, the day now holds double the love and lifelong meaning.

The name Parvati carries a beautiful spiritual significance, symbolising strength, devotion, and grace. Adding “Paul,” Patralekhaa’s family name, reflects a modern and thoughtful blend of traditions something fans have admired about the couple from the very beginning.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa’s love story began on the sets of CityLights over a decade ago. From co-stars to best friends, to life partners, and now parents their journey has always felt real, grounded, and inspiring. Their wedding in 2021 was intimate and simple, just like their personalities.

Now, with little Parvati in their arms, a new chapter begins. While the couple continues to keep their daughter’s life private, this first glimpse was enough to make the internet smile.

As fans eagerly wait for more adorable moments, one thing is certain Parvati Paul Rao has already entered the world surrounded by love, light, and endless blessings.