Rajnath embarks on 4-day trip to Vietnam and South Korea

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, May 18, embarked on a four-day visit to Vietnam and South Korea to explore ways to shore up strategic defence cooperation, including joint production of military hardware.

Before leaving for Vietnam’s capital Hanoi, Singh said the focus of his trip to the two Asian nations will be to strengthen defence industrial partnerships, boost maritime collaboration and promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

After concluding his trip to Vietnam, the defence minister will travel to South Korea on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

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Singh‘s visit to Vietnam comes days after the two countries elevated their ties to an enhanced comprehensive strategic partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam’s trip to New Delhi.

In Hanoi, Singh will hold bilateral talks with National Defence Minister Gen Phan Van Giang.

It is understood that the two sides will also deliberate on the prevailing situation in the South China Sea, a region that has witnessed increasing Chinese military muscle-flexing.

There have been growing concerns over China‘s sweeping claims of sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons.

Several countries in the region, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei, have counterclaims.

India and many other democratic countries have been pressing for a peaceful settlement of the disputes and for adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS (UN Convention on the Law of the Sea).

Officials said Singh and Gen Giang will hold extensive talks on boosting bilateral defence industrial cooperation, including joint development of military hardware.

A joint vision statement of India-Vietnam defence partnership towards 2030 was signed as part of Singh’s last visit to Vietnam in 2022.

The vision statement clearly enunciates a defined way ahead for bilateral defence cooperation.

During his visit to South Korea, Singh will hold bilateral talks with National Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back.

“The ministers will review defence cooperation between the two countries and explore new initiatives to further strengthen bilateral engagements. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of shared interest,” the defence ministry said in a statement.

Singh will also meet Minister of Defence Acquisition Programme Administration Lee, Yong-cheol and chair the India-Korea business roundtable.

“The natural alignment of India’s ‘Act East Policy’ and the Republic of Korea’s ‘Indo-Pacific Strategy’, as well as shared values in the Indo-Pacific Region, has opened a new chapter in the relations between the two countries,” the ministry said.