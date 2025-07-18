Rajnath, Shah, other ministers hold strategy meet ahead of Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Several Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Kiren Rijiju, held a strategy session at the defence minister’s residence here on Thursday ahead of Parliament’s Monsoon Session beginning from July 21.

With the customary all-party meeting being held on Sunday, the Group of Ministers are believed to have strategised over the government’s stand over a host of matters amid the opposition raising heat on issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

There was no official comment on the agenda of the meeting, but sources said it was related to the session.

Besides Defence Minister Singh, Home Minister Shah, Health Minister Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju, their ministerial colleagues Piyush Goyal and G Kishan Reddy were among those who were part of the strategy session.

The opposition has been pushing for debate in Parliament on issues like SIR and Operation Sindoor.

Leading opposition parties such as the Congress, Samajwadi Party and Trinamool Congress have alleged that SIR, which is likely to be rolled out in other states, is aimed at benefiting the BJP. They have also seized on US President Donald Trump’s claim of mediating the “ceasefire” between India and Pakistan to attack the Modi government.

The government has rejected Trump’s claim, but the opposition has been insisting on a debate and has even demanded a special session of Parliament over the issue. The government has termed Operation Sindoor a big success, which inflicted massive damage on terror sites and military facilities in Pakistan.

The BJP and its Bihar allies have backed the SIR in the poll-bound state, asserting that it is aimed at ensuring that only eligible people are allowed to vote in the assembly polls.

Singh usually chairs the all-party meeting. The Parliament session is scheduled to end on August 21.

Singh later held a separate meeting with top defence brass amid indications that he may make a statement on Operation Sindoor in Parliament.