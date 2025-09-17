Rajnath Singh, ministers witness photo exhibition on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’

Hyderabad: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday witnessed a photo exhibition depicting the events and circumstances leading to Operation Polo, launched to annex the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad in 1948.

They were accompanied by Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, who is Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad here, and Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

The photo exhibition, at the Parade Grounds here, comprising nearly 50 panels on historic events and freedom fighters who led the struggle for liberation was the major attraction of the Hyderabad Liberation Day 2025 celebrations organised by the Union government here.

Operation Polo and the unification of Hyderabad with India is a glorious chapter of our History. It was Sardar Patel's vision and decisive action that led to Hyderabad's liberation from the clutches…

The exhibition was organised by the Central Bureau of Communication, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Culture, an official release said.

Inaugurated on September 14 by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Kishan Reddy, the exhibition has been attracting scores of visitors, especially students.

Shruti Patil, Additional DG, CBC and PIB along with G Koteswar Rao, AD, CBC walked the ministers through the exhibition at the Parade Grounds.

Rajnath Singh was the chief guest at the Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations held by the Centre at the Parade Grounds here.

The erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad under Nizam rule merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Later, the defence minister inaugurated a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at a park at Picket here.