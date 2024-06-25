Rajnath Singh reaches out to opposition for building consensus on Speaker’s name

NDA candidate for the key parliamentary position will file his nomination on Tuesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: X)

New Delhi: Union minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday led the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s efforts in reaching out to opposition parties to build a consensus on the choice for the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The NDA candidate for the key parliamentary position will file his nomination on Tuesday, the day scheduled for the process.

Sources said the senior BJP leader spoke to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Stalin among other opposition leaders in efforts to build a consensus.

They said that nomination could be filed for the deputy speaker’s position too, but added it will depend on various factors, including the opposition’s stand.

