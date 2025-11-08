Rajnath Singh ‘shocked’ by CM Revanth remarks on minorities

Hyderabad: Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he was “shocked” to hear Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy say that “Congress means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress” and asserted that the National Democratic Aalaince (NDA) will rise above caste and religion and engage in politics based on justice and humanity.

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Rohtas, Rajnath Singh said, “I heard the Telangana CM say, ‘Congress matlab musalmaan, musalmaan matlab Congress‘. I was beyond shocked to hear this. They have achieved political success by creating a divide between Hindus and Muslims. We will not do politics on caste, religion, and creed, and we don’t care if we succeed or not. We will do politics only based on justice and humanity.”

CM Revanth had made the statement while campaigning for Naveen Yadav, the Congress candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-elections. Later, he stated that his remarks were “distorted.”

Targeting the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, the Union minister said, “Wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, he says that the Election Commission has stolen the votes of the people of Bihar. I want to ask him, is it necessary to lie to achieve political success? If one wants to do meaningful politics, one will have to do politics that builds the nation.”