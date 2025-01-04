Rajnath Singh to present ‘chadar’ at Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Jan 5

Jaipur: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will offer a ‘chadar’ at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on Sunday to mark the auspicious occasion of the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, the revered Sufi saint.

The chadar, sent by the Defence Minister, will be presented at the Ajmer Sharif by former Vice President of the Dargah Committee, Munawar Khan.

He will depart from his Jaipur residence at 12 p.m. and arrive in Ajmer by 2 p.m.

Following the presentation, Rajnath Singh’s message will be read aloud from the Buland Darwaza.

During the 813th Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, a chadar sent by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was also presented on Saturday.

Prayers were offered for peace and harmony across the country and state.

After the presentation, Vasundhara Raje’s message was read out.

Khadim Syed Afshan Chishti said that Vasundhara Raje, the former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and BJP’s National Vice-President, sent the ‘chadar’ on this occasion.

The ‘chadar’ was brought to the Sufi shrine in Ajmer by BJP National executive member Majeed Malik Commando.

Prayers were also offered for Vasundhara Raje’s long life and for peace and brotherhood to prevail in the country.

The former Rajasthan CM’s message was read out following the presentation.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Union Minority and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju offered chadar on behalf of PM Narendra Modi and read his message.

Prime Minister Modi’s ‘chadar’ was offered at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti amid the ongoing Ajmer Dargah controversy.

On Saturday, Union Minister Rijiju arrived in Ajmer with the PM’s ‘chadar’.

At the dargah, Union Minister Rijiju offered prayers for peace and harmony in the country and read out a message from the Prime Minister.

“On the auspicious occasion of the 813th Urs Mubarak of Garib Nawaz, I extend my heartfelt greetings to his followers across the world and all the devotees gathered at Ajmer Sharif. Throughout history, our saints, pirs, faqirs, and great spiritual leaders have illuminated lives with their noble and welfare-oriented teachings. Among them, Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s messages of humanity and public welfare have left an everlasting impact on countless people. His life and teachings continue to inspire profound faith among followers worldwide. Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’s dedication to fostering love and harmony in society serves as a guiding light for future generations. The annual Urs celebration plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bonds of unity and mutual respect among people. I am confident that this occasion will motivate everyone to contribute wholeheartedly to the betterment of our nation and society. As I send a chadar to the revered Dargah Sharif on this special occasion, I bow to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and pray for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of all my fellow countrymen,” said PM Modi in a message.