Rajnath Singh to skip Russia visit amid escalating tensions between India-Pakistan

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will not likely attend Russia’s Victory Day parade to be held in Moscow on May 9 to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s win over Germany in World War II, amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said.

Singh’s Deputy, the Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, may represent India at the event in Moscow, the officials said on Saturday.

The decision comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

While no official reason has been cited for Singh’s absence, sources within the Ministry of Defence suggested that the security situation arising from the Pahalgam attack played a significant role in the decision.

Firing along the LoC

The development came on a day the Pakistan Army fired at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in sectors including Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor, violating the ceasefire agreement for the ninth straight day after the April 22 terror strike that killed 26 people.

The Indian Army’s counter-fire was measured but effective.

Russia’s invitation to PM Modi

Initially, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited by Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Victory Day parade. However, due to the evolving security concerns and the escalating situation with Pakistan, it was decided that Rajnath Singh would attend in his place.

Sources further mentioned that Prime Minister Modi’s absence from the parade has sparked diplomatic discussions, with speculation linking the decision to the recent developments in Pahalgam.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had extended invitations to leaders of several nations, including China’s President Xi Jinping, for the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. This year’s Victory Day parade in Moscow will host leaders from nearly 20 countries.

Victory Day on May 9 is a significant event in Russia, commemorating the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. The parade at Red Square is one of the most important ceremonies in Russia, drawing attention from world leaders and military officials.

Prime Minister Modi visited Russia twice in 2024—once for an annual summit with President Putin and again for the BRICS Summit held in Kazan.

The upcoming Victory Day event is set to be a crucial part of Russia’s diplomatic calendar, with President Putin planning a visit to India later this year for an annual summit.

The decision to send Sanjay Seth instead of the Defence Minister highlights the sensitivity of India’s security concerns following the Pahalgam attack.

The attack, which claimed the lives of several security personnel, has intensified the security situation in Kashmir and strained relations between India and Pakistan.

“While the invitation to the Victory Day parade was extended to both PM Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the growing concerns regarding the security situation have prompted this change in representation,” a diplomatic source said.

As tensions remain high, India’s decision to send a lower-profile representative underscores the ongoing security challenges and the careful diplomatic balancing act the government is navigating.