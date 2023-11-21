Rajneesh Goel appointed as Karnataka’s new Chief Secretary

Rajneesh Goel has been appointed as the new CS
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Rajneesh Goel as the next Chief Secretary, with incumbent Vandita Sharma due to retire at the end of November.

Goel, a 1986-batch IAS officer, is currently the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) in the Home Department of the Government of Karnataka.

In May this year, after the Congress government came to power, he was given concurrent charge of the post of ACS to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Dr Rajneesh Goel IAS, (KA:1986), Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department, Government of Karnataka is appointed as Chief Secretary to Government of Karnataka” as the incumbent “Smt. Vandita Sharma IAS is retiring from service on superannuation on 30.11.2023,” an official notification said.

